29/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Udinese
1 : 1
Lecce
2nd Half
- 53:46
Nehuen Paz
22'
36'
Samir
1 - 0
1 - 1
Marco Mancosu (pen)
40'
Marco Calderoni
45'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
13
Cross Attacks
10
7
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
2
19
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
2
