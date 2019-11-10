Livescore Match Center
10/11/19
17:00
Italy:
Serie A
Udinese
0 : 0
SPAL
2nd Half
- 46:42
27'
Ilija Nestorovski
Arkadiusz Reca
44'
Sergio Floccari
46'
47'
Rodrigo Becao
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
2
8
Cross Attacks
7
8
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
3
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
0
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019