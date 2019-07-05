05/07/19
22:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - 1/8 Finals
Uganda
0 : 0
Senegal
1st Half
- 12:19
5'
Denis Onyango
8'
Emmanuel Okwi
Badou Ndiaye
11'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
2
4
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
30%
Ball Possession
70%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
2
2
Yellow Cards
1
