26/06/19
20:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Uganda
1 : 1
Zimbabwe
Finished
12'
Emmanuel Okwi
1 - 0
1 - 1
Khama Billiat
40'
88'
Khalid Aucho
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
2
6
Corner Kicks
4
6
Counter Attacks
2
23
Cross Attacks
15
17
Fouls
22
27
Free Kicks
22
1
Goals
1
12
Goal Attempts
10
5
Offsides
5
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
8
2
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
2
17
Throwins
29
5
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
