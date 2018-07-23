|23/07/18
|18:30
|Europe (UEFA): U19 Championship - Group Stage
|Ukraine (U19)
|1 : 0
|Turkey (U19)
|2nd Half - 58:17
|Venue: Seinajoki Stadium, Seinajoki.
Referee : Jonathan Lardot (BEL).
Assistant referees : Uros Stojkovic (SRB) & Ian Bird (WAL).
Fourth official : Petri Viljanen (FIN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Ukraine only need 1 point to progress to last 4. Turkey already out of contention after 2 defeats. Turkey beat Ukraine 3-1 in last season qualifying round. Ukraine beat Turkey 3-0 in 2016 U17 EURO elite round.