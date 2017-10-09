|09/10/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 1R (GS)
|Ukraine
|0 : 1
|Croatia
|2nd Half - 69:51
|Venue: NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv. Referee : Felix Brych (GER).
Assistant referees : Mark Borsch (GER) & Stefan Lupp (GER).
Fourth official : Bastian Dankert (GER).
MATCH SUMMARY : Sides level on points, but better goal difference means Croatia can draw & earn a play off place. Iceland will finish top of the section if they win at home against bottom side Kosovo. Ukraine unbeaten in 5 competitive home matches (W4 D1), conceding just once in the process. Kravets & Ordets suspended. Croatia won 1-0 in