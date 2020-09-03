Livescore Match Center
03/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League A
Ukraine
1 : 1
Switzerland
2nd Half
- 50:47
14'
Andriy Yarmolenko
1 - 0
1 - 1
Haris Seferovic
41'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
1
0
Cross Attacks
17
5
Fouls
7
11
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
4
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
4
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
0
