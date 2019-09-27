Livescore Match Center
27/09/19
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Union Berlin
0 : 1
Eintracht Frankfurt
2nd Half
- 53:50
Djibril Sow
36'
0 - 1
Bas Dost
48'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
23
4
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
5
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
21
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
