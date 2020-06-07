Livescore Match Center
07/06/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Union Berlin
1 : 1
FC Schalke 04
2nd Half
- 50:12
11'
Robert Andrich
1 - 0
1 - 1
Jonjoe Kenny
28'
36'
Christopher Trimmel
37'
Robert Andrich
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
3
18
Cross Attacks
7
10
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
0
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
0
