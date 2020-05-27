Livescore Match Center
27/05/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Union Berlin
1 : 1
FSV Mainz 05
2nd Half
- 66:50
0 - 1
Bote Baku
13'
20'
Robert Andrich
33'
Marcus Ingvartsen
1 - 1
42'
Robert Andrich
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
13
11
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
1
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
7
3
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement