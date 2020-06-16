Livescore Match Center
16/06/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Union Berlin
1 : 0
SC Paderborn 07
Finished
27'
Ben Zolinski (Own Goal)
1 - 0
50'
Grischa Proemel
Sebastian Vasiliadis
53'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
4
1
Corner Kicks
5
3
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
31
17
Fouls
16
16
Free Kicks
19
1
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
9
2
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
6
7
Shots off Goal
5
6
Shots on Goal
3
4
Substitutions
4
24
Throwins
25
1
Medical Treatment
5
1
Yellow Cards
1
