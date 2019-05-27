27/05/19
21:30
Germany:
Relegation Playoff
Union Berlin
0 : 0
VfB Stuttgart
1st Half
- 13:15
Agg. 2-2 First Leg. 2-2
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
0
Cross Attacks
4
3
Fouls
0
1
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
