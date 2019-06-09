09/06/19
18:05
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Playoff
Universitatea Cluj
0 : 0
AFC Hermannstadt
2nd Half
- 47:09
19'
Alexandru Catalin Coman
35'
Daniel Pirvulescu
Razvan Dalbea
36'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
20
3
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
