17/06/19
01:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Uruguay
1 : 0
Ecuador
1st Half
- 27:49
6'
Nicolas Lodeiro
1 - 0
15'
Nicolas Lodeiro
Jose Quinteros
24'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
1
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
2
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
