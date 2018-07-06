|06/07/18
|17:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Quarter Finals
|Uruguay
|0 : 0
|France
|1st Half - 25:55
|QF1. Knock out.
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.
Turf : GrassMaster.
Capacity: 43,319.
Sidelined Players: URUGUAY - Edinson Cavani is expected to miss this match with the calf injury. FRANCE - Blaise Matuidi (Susp.).
Uruguay & France are facing each other for the 4th time at a World Cup, but for the 1st time in the knockout stage. The last two World Cup meetings have both ended 0-0 in the GROUP stage in 2002 & 2010. Uruguay beat the French 2-1 in 1966. Uruguay won the last friendly 1-0.