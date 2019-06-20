21/06/19
02:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Uruguay
1 : 1
Japan
1st Half
- 45:00+
0 - 1
Koji Miyoshi
25'
Naomichi Ueda
31'
32'
Luis Suarez (pen)
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
13
Cross Attacks
12
9
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
5
3
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
1
