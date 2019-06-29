29/06/19
22:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Final Stage
Uruguay
0 : 0
Peru
2nd Half
- 63:54
33'
Diego Godin
Carlos Zambrano
49'
Christian Cueva
64'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
10
11
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
14
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
3
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
4
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
6
1
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
2
