|25/06/18
|17:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Uruguay
|2 : 0
|Russia
|2nd Half - 55:57
|Venue: Cosmos Arena (Samara Arena), Samara.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 44,918. Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez is out with a thigh injury. Russia will once again be without midfielder Alan Dzagoev (hamstring).
Each of the last 3 European host nations of a World Cup prior to 2018 have won all 3 of their GROUP stage games (Germany 2006, France 1998, Italy 1990).
Uruguays only previous win against Russia came in World Cup 1970 thanks to a 117th minute strike by Victor Esparrago.