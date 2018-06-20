|20/06/18
|18:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Uruguay
|1 : 0
|Saudi Arabia
|Finished
|Venue: Rostov Arena, Rostov on Don.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 45,000. Saudi Arabia and Uruguay have never met at the World Cup. However, the Saudi Arabia are undefeated in their 2 previous games with Uruguay (W1, D1), both home friendlies. Uruguay could win their opening 2 matches of a World Cup for the 1st time since 1954. They have lost just 1 of last 9 World Cup GROUP games (W5, D3), winning 5 of last 6. Saudis on an 11 game winless run at the World Cup finals (D2, L9) dating back 24 years.