16/06/19
19:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
USA W
2 : 0
Chile W
1st Half
- 31:31
11'
Carli Lloyd
1 - 0
24'
Lindsey Horan
26'
Julie Ertz
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
1
6
Fouls
1
3
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
2
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
0
