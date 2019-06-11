11/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
USA W
3 : 0
Thailand W
1st Half
- 40:07
13'
Alex Morgan
1 - 0
20'
Rose Lavelle
2 - 0
32'
Lindsey Horan
3 - 0
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
0
2
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
5
3
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
0
79%
Ball Possession
21%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
0
6
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
