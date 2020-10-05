Livescore Match Center
05/10/20
21:00
Romania:
Liga I
Uta Arad
0 : 0
FC Clinceni
1st Half
- 37:14
Mladen Jutric
26'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
2
6
Cross Attacks
4
5
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
9
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
