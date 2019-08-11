11/08/19
17:45
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Utrecht
0 : 1
PEC Zwolle
1st Half
- 22:06
Dean Huiberts
10'
15'
Sean Klaiber
0 - 1
Gustavo Hamer
16'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
0
2
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
72%
Ball Possession
28%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
