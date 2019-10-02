Livescore Match Center
02/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group H
Valencia
0 : 2
Ajax
1st Half
- 40:56
0 - 1
Hakim Ziyech
8'
Joel Veltman
12'
25'
Daniel Parejo (Missed Penalty)
Nicolas Tagliafico
27'
0 - 2
Quincy Promes
34'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
2
1
Fouls
12
13
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
2
0
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
4
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
