05/10/19
19:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Valencia
1 : 0
Alaves
2nd Half
- 49:29
14'
Daniel Wass
Manu Garcia
15'
Ruben Duarte
15'
27'
Maximiliano Gomez
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
12
3
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
15
Throwins
8
6
Medical Treatment
8
1
Yellow Cards
2
