Livescore Match Center
01/07/20
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Valencia
0 : 2
Athletic Club
2nd Half
- 50:02
0 - 1
Raul Garcia
13'
0 - 2
Raul Garcia
47'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
17
5
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
2
5
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement