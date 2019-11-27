Livescore Match Center
27/11/19
20:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group H
Valencia
0 : 0
Chelsea
1st Half
- 08:31
Jorginho
7'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
3
1
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
18%
Ball Possession
82%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
0
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019