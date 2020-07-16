Livescore Match Center
16/07/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Valencia
1 : 0
Espanyol
Finished
17'
Kevin Gameiro
1 - 0
Pipa
39'
59'
Mouctar Diakhaby
Raul De Tomas
66'
Didac Vila
69'
80'
Francis Coquelin
Bernardo
81'
90'
Jaume Costa
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
4
3
Counter Attacks
2
12
Cross Attacks
27
9
Fouls
18
18
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
14
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
48%
Ball Possession
52%
1
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
9
3
Shots on Goal
6
5
Substitutions
5
14
Throwins
14
2
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
4
