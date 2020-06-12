Livescore Match Center
12/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Valencia
0 : 0
Levante
Half Time
43'
Hugo Guillamon
Roger
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
4
3
Counter Attacks
2
10
Cross Attacks
14
3
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
