Livescore Match Center
21/06/20
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Valencia
2 : 0
Osasuna
Finished
12'
Goncalo Guedes
1 - 0
35'
Rodrigo
2 - 0
Pervis Estupinan
65'
Ruben Garcia
85'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
7
2
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
38
7
Fouls
19
22
Free Kicks
13
2
Goals
0
12
Goal Attempts
4
6
Offsides
3
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
8
3
Shots on Goal
4
4
Substitutions
5
18
Throwins
19
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement