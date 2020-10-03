Livescore Match Center
03/10/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Valencia
0 : 2
Real Betis
Finished
Marc Bartra
2'
12'
Goncalo Guedes
0 - 1
Sergio Canales
19'
45'
Hugo Guillamon
Sergio Canales
53'
0 - 2
Cristian Tello
74'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
2
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
1
15
Cross Attacks
18
11
Fouls
14
14
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
2
11
Goal Attempts
8
5
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
7
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
9
4
Substitutions
4
16
Throwins
24
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
