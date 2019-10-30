Livescore Match Center
30/10/19
21:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Valencia
0 : 1
Sevilla
2nd Half
- 52:53
Joan Jordan
32'
45'
Carlos Soler
45'
Ferran Torres
Lucas Ocampos
45'
0 - 1
Lucas Ocampos
45'+3
52'
Ezequiel Garay
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
9
4
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
6
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
7
2
Medical Treatment
3
3
Yellow Cards
2
