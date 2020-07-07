Livescore Match Center
07/07/20
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Valencia
2 : 1
Valladolid
Finished
30'
Maximiliano Gomez
1 - 0
1 - 1
Victor Garcia
47'
71'
Adrian Guerrero
75'
Geoffrey Kondogbia
89'
Kang-in Lee
2 - 1
90'
Goncalo Guedes
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
20
Cross Attacks
13
9
Fouls
5
8
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
3
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
5
5
Substitutions
5
18
Throwins
15
1
Medical Treatment
1
3
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement