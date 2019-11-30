Livescore Match Center
30/11/19
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Valencia
2 : 1
Villarreal
Finished
Gerard Moreno (Missed Penalty)
15'
Raul Albiol
17'
49'
Rodrigo
1 - 0
1 - 1
Andre Anguissa
54'
Gerard Moreno
55'
70'
Ferran Torres
2 - 1
75'
Daniel Parejo
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
4
6
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
1
20
Cross Attacks
26
8
Fouls
17
17
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
1
11
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
5
4
Shots off Goal
12
7
Shots on Goal
7
3
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
18
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019