03/10/20
14:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Valladolid
1 : 1
Eibar
1st Half
- 38:57
23'
Federico San Emeterio
0 - 1
Esteban Burgos (pen)
29'
31'
Jawad El Yamiq
38'
Toni Villa
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
4
7
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
