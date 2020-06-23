Livescore Match Center
23/06/20
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Valladolid
1 : 1
Getafe
2nd Half
- 55:36
22'
Enes Unal
Allan Nyom
23'
0 - 1
Jaime Mata
41'
Djene
45'
45'+5
Enes Unal (pen)
1 - 1
49'
Mohammed Salisu
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
3
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
17
5
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
8
Goal Attempts
6
3
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement