Livescore Match Center
08/02/20
19:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Valladolid
1 : 1
Villarreal
Finished
15'
Ruben Alcaraz
1 - 0
Raul Albiol
41'
1 - 1
Gerard Moreno
58'
58'
Javi Moyano
58'
Toni Villa
Vicente Iborra
60'
Ruben Pena
71'
78'
Raul Carnero
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
1
14
Cross Attacks
24
13
Fouls
23
26
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
3
34%
Ball Possession
66%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
6
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
2
9
Throwins
29
0
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
3
