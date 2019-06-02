02/06/19
17:00
Denmark:
Qualification
Vendsyssel FF
0 : 1
Lyngby
1st Half
- 18:08
Agg. 1-3 First Leg. 1-2
0 - 1
Jeppe Kjaer
11'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
3
4
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
0
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
