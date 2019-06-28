28/06/19
22:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Final Stage
Venezuela
0 : 1
Argentina
2nd Half
- 49:59
0 - 1
Lautaro Martinez
10'
12'
Tomas Rincon
15'
Yangel Herrera
Lautaro Martinez
16'
Marcos Acuna
42'
44'
Jose Salomon Rondon
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
2
9
Cross Attacks
18
13
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
2
