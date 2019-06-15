15/06/19
22:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Venezuela
0 : 0
Peru
1st Half
- 17:44
6'
Luis Del Pino
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
3
Cross Attacks
1
2
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
6
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019