15/09/19
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Verona
0 : 0
AC Milan
2nd Half
- 49:33
19'
Mariusz Stepinski
0 - 0
21'
Mariusz Stepinski
Krzysztof Piatek
24'
Lucas Paqueta
35'
40'
Miguel Veloso
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
4
1
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
14
8
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
3
3
Offsides
0
33%
Ball Possession
67%
1
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
6
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
9
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
