25/08/19
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Verona
1 : 1
Bologna
2nd Half
- 50:26
13'
Pawel Dawidowicz
0 - 1
Nicola Sansone (pen)
15'
18'
Liam Henderson
37'
Miguel Veloso
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
13
11
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
13
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
25%
Ball Possession
75%
1
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
3
2
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
12
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019