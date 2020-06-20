Livescore Match Center
20/06/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Verona
2 : 1
Cagliari
Half Time
14'
Samuel Di Carmine
1 - 0
Gaston Pereiro
16'
26'
Samuel Di Carmine
2 - 0
34'
Emmanuel Agyemang-badu
Nahitan Nandez
34'
35'
Fabio Borini
2 - 1
Giovanni Simeone
43'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
17
4
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
1
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
