Livescore Match Center
24/11/19
17:00
Italy:
Serie A
Verona
1 : 0
Fiorentina
2nd Half
- 70:01
4'
Samuel Di Carmine
19'
Matteo Pessina
Lorenzo Venuti
58'
Nikola Milenkovic
60'
61'
Marco Davide Faraoni
66'
Samuel Di Carmine
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
4
8
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
16
14
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
2
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
5
6
Shots off Goal
8
6
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
2
14
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
6
3
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019