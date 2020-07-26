Livescore Match Center
26/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Verona
1 : 3
Lazio
2nd Half
- 71:18
38'
Sofyan Amrabat (pen)
1 - 0
45'
Amir Rrahmani
1 - 1
Ciro Immobile (pen)
45'+6
1 - 2
Sergej Milinkovic-savic
56'
1 - 3
Joaquin Correa
63'
Adam Marusic
67'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
2
6
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
1
22
Cross Attacks
14
13
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
13
1
Goals
3
4
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
20
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
