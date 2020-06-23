Livescore Match Center
23/06/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Verona
0 : 1
Napoli
2nd Half
- 52:42
0 - 1
Arkadiusz Milik
38'
54'
Marco Davide Faraoni
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
3
5
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
16
8
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
