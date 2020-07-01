Livescore Match Center
01/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Verona
0 : 1
Parma
1st Half
- 23:21
Antonino Barilla
6'
0 - 1
Dejan Kulusevski
14'
Simone Iacoponi
15'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
0
1
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
