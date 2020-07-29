Livescore Match Center
29/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Verona
3 : 0
SPAL
2nd Half
- 53:51
7'
Samuel Di Carmine
1 - 0
11'
Samuel Di Carmine
2 - 0
47'
Marco Davide Faraoni
3 - 0
53'
Valentin Eysseric
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
3
9
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
12
3
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
7
2
Shots off Goal
2
10
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
3
7
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
