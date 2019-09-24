Livescore Match Center
24/09/19
20:00
Italy:
Serie A
Verona
0 : 0
Udinese
Finished
Jens Stryger Larsen
42'
Mato Jajalo
60'
Walace
82'
Rodrigo Becao
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
6
2
Counter Attacks
2
25
Cross Attacks
17
6
Fouls
19
20
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
10
3
Offsides
1
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
18
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
4
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019