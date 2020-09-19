Livescore Match Center
19/09/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart
0 : 2
SC Freiburg
1st Half
- 29:47
0 - 1
Nils Petersen
8'
25'
Daniel Didavi
0 - 2
Roland Sallai
26'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
3
4
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
